Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

