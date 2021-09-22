Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 2,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

