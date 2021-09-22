Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 8,207,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,514% from the average daily volume of 508,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

