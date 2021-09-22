Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

TRVI stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

