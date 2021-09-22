Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 33,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

