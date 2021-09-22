Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 17,810 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $448,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

TZOO opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.