TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TANNL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 8,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

