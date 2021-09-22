TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

