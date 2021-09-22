Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

