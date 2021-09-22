Traders Purchase Large Volume of Seelos Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,873 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the typical volume of 1,629 call options.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.