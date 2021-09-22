Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,097 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $596.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

