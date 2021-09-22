Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

