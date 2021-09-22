Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 29,687 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $68,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $132,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

