Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 675 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.