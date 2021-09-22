Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,329 shares of company stock worth $80,041,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.