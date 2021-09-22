Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 223 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

