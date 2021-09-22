Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.55 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.52 or 0.00139735 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $66.55 million and $16.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00115400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00170600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.54 or 0.06921578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,193.67 or 0.99737979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00786157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

