TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in TopBuild by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 60,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $218.91 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

