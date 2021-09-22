Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Down 1.1%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

TMRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Danske cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Sorting Solutions, and Group Functions. The Collection Solutions segment offers reverse vending and material recovery. The Sorting Solutions segment provides optical sorting systems to the food, recycling, and mining businesses.

