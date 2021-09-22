Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMRAY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Danske downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of TMRAY opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Sorting Solutions, and Group Functions. The Collection Solutions segment offers reverse vending and material recovery. The Sorting Solutions segment provides optical sorting systems to the food, recycling, and mining businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.