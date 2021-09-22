Tigran Sinanyan Sells 1,500 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00.

MAX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.