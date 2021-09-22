Thingschain Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $29,879.74 and $495.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.95 or 0.99990970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00076306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002404 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

