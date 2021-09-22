THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Damian Sanders Acquires 5,217 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

LON:THG opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. THG Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 604.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.53.

Get THG alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.