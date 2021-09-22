TheStreet Lowers Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMD. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.