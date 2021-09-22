Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $700.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $597.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.63. The company has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $609.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

