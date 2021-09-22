Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Theravance reported mixed second-quarter results wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the same. The company earns profit-sharing revenues from Viatris for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,889. The company has a market cap of $545.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

