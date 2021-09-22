The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $26.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

