The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 309.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 190,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Southern by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

