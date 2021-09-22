The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.25. The Southern posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. 68,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

