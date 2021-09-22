The Sandbox Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $621.20 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.00932975 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.