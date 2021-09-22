The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

