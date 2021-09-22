The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

