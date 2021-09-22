The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,354 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $414,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.06. 131,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.33. The firm has a market cap of $349.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.