The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

