The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,532,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.