The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

