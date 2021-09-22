The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.04. 33,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average is $317.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

