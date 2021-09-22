The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €85.45 ($100.53).

BNR opened at €82.52 ($97.08) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.68.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

