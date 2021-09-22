The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 15,020,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $626,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

