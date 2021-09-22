The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.