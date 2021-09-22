The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

