The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $32,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

