The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,049,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 25,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,615. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

