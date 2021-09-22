The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $231,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

