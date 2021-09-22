The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $28.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

