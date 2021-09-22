TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

