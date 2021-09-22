TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.