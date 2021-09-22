Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

TSLA stock traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $750.02. 644,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.53 billion, a PE ratio of 385.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

