Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

