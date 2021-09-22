TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.30

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.30 and traded as high as C$28.92. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 2,472,129 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$39.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2566906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

