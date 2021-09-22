TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.80

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 8920615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.